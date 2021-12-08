Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $12.44 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.33 million, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 6.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $253,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

