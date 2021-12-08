Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.47 million and the lowest is $235.80 million. Invacare posted sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $887.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invacare.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 1,533,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,835. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Invacare
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
