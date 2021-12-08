Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.47 million and the lowest is $235.80 million. Invacare posted sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $887.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 1,533,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,835. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

