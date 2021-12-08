Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.37). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,948. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

