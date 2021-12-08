Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SRT stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

