Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will post $51.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $52.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WM Technology.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist decreased their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 837,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,953. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

