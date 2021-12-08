Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $44.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $49.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $189.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

BFST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

BFST traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,772. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $560.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

