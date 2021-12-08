Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post $6.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.57 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $21.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,570 shares of company stock worth $8,682,254. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

