Zacks: Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

ENLV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 79,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.16. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.