Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

