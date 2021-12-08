Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will announce $106.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.92 million and the lowest is $102.24 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $121.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $449.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.49 million to $456.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $436.18 million, with estimates ranging from $424.37 million to $447.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $726.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

