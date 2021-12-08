Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. 1,636,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

