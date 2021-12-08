Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tenable reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 5,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,215. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -142.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

