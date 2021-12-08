Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.41. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

TZOO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 2,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,424 shares of company stock worth $1,292,758 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

