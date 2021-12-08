Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $20.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.21 million to $21.05 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $19.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $80.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

CSWC stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $631.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,055 shares of company stock worth $218,675. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

