Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,658.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

