Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Mission Produce reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 34.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

