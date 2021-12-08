Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SLRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 453,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

