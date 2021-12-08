Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYRS opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $256.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

