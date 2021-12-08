Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 125,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.69. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

