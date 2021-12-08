Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $64.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17. Airgain has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airgain by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

