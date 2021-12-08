Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $525.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.80 million and the highest is $839.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $626.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CNX. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

