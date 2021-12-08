Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS opened at $31.57 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

