Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FLS opened at $31.57 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.