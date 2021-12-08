Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will announce $45.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $135.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $138.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $270.60 million, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $3,132,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.