Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $845.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. Plexus posted sales of $830.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. Plexus’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plexus by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

