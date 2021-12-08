Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

