Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.