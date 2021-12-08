Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ROIV stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.