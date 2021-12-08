Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ROIV stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

