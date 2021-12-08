Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of VTYX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 2,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,230. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

