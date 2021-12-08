Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boqii (NYSE:BQ) to Sell

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Boqii alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boqii by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Boqii by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boqii by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boqii (BQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.