Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

