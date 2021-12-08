Zacks Investment Research Lowers Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Duluth stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $472.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

