Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

