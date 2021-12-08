Zacks Investment Research Lowers Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Hold

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock remained flat at $$22.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 521,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,872. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

