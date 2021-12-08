Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to “Buy”

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

BSRR stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

