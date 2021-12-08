Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Trading Down 1%

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €73.60 ($82.70) and last traded at €74.84 ($84.09). 940,270 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.60 ($84.94).

ZAL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.29 ($120.56).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.75.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

