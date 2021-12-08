Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $248,747.63 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $248,747.63 and $19,139.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00222855 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

