Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

