Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. 1,804,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

