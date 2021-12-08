Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.43 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $119.55 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

