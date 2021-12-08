Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 30,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Zuora has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

