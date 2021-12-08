Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ZWS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 6,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,532. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

