Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,591. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

