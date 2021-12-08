Zytronic plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Zytronic stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Zytronic has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of £26.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

