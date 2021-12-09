-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SELB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,695 shares of company stock valued at $97,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

