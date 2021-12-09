-$0.14 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

SKLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.96. Skillz has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Skillz by 78.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 323.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 60,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

