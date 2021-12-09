-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

INTZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

