-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) This Quarter

Analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,343. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,068,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

