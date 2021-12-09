$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,304 shares of company stock valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

