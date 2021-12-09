$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

