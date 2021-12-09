$0.22 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,601,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

