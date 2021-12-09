$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.04 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $396.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

